Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. The company has developed and intends to license or market and sell its two prescription drug candidates, PV-10 and PH-10. Its PV-10 is for the treatment of several life-threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The PH-10 is to provide minimally invasive treatment of chronic severe skin afflictions such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, a type of eczema.