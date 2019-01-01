QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
218.5K/249.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
28.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
419.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. The company has developed and intends to license or market and sell its two prescription drug candidates, PV-10 and PH-10. Its PV-10 is for the treatment of several life-threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The PH-10 is to provide minimally invasive treatment of chronic severe skin afflictions such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, a type of eczema.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Provectus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Provectus (PVCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Provectus's (PVCT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Provectus.

Q

What is the target price for Provectus (PVCT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Provectus

Q

Current Stock Price for Provectus (PVCT)?

A

The stock price for Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) is $0.0683 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Provectus (PVCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Provectus.

Q

When is Provectus (OTCQB:PVCT) reporting earnings?

A

Provectus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Provectus (PVCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Provectus.

Q

What sector and industry does Provectus (PVCT) operate in?

A

Provectus is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.