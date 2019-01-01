Public Power Corp SA, or PPC, is a public electric utility company of which the Hellenic Republic is the majority shareholder. PPC is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric energy. With its subsidiaries, the company operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants. PPC's thermal energy generating facilities are responsible for most of the company's electricity production. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from energy sales. These mostly take the form of sales of low voltage electricity to residential and small commercial consumers. PPC retains a considerable market share in Europe's Interconnected System electric grid.