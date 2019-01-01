QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6 - 11.59
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.47
Shares
382M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Public Power Corp SA, or PPC, is a public electric utility company of which the Hellenic Republic is the majority shareholder. PPC is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric energy. With its subsidiaries, the company operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants. PPC's thermal energy generating facilities are responsible for most of the company's electricity production. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from energy sales. These mostly take the form of sales of low voltage electricity to residential and small commercial consumers. PPC retains a considerable market share in Europe's Interconnected System electric grid.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Public Power Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Public Power Corp (PUPOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Public Power Corp (OTCPK: PUPOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Public Power Corp's (PUPOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Public Power Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Public Power Corp (PUPOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Public Power Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Public Power Corp (PUPOF)?

A

The stock price for Public Power Corp (OTCPK: PUPOF) is $11.41 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 19:40:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Public Power Corp (PUPOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Public Power Corp.

Q

When is Public Power Corp (OTCPK:PUPOF) reporting earnings?

A

Public Power Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Public Power Corp (PUPOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Public Power Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Public Power Corp (PUPOF) operate in?

A

Public Power Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.