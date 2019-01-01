|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ: PUCKU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Goal Acquisitions.
There is no analysis for Goal Acquisitions
The stock price for Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ: PUCKU) is $10.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:42:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Goal Acquisitions.
Goal Acquisitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Goal Acquisitions.
Goal Acquisitions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.