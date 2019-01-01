QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
71.9K/183.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
22.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
343.4M
Outstanding
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc is a resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties to produce uranium. Its mineral properties are all located at the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The group's properties include Hook Lake, Red Willow, Smart Lake, Turnor Lake, Henday Lake, Umfreville Lake and McArthur East.

Purepoint Uranium Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Purepoint Uranium Group (PTUUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Purepoint Uranium Group (OTCQB: PTUUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Purepoint Uranium Group's (PTUUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Purepoint Uranium Group.

Q

What is the target price for Purepoint Uranium Group (PTUUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Purepoint Uranium Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Purepoint Uranium Group (PTUUF)?

A

The stock price for Purepoint Uranium Group (OTCQB: PTUUF) is $0.066 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Purepoint Uranium Group (PTUUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Purepoint Uranium Group.

Q

When is Purepoint Uranium Group (OTCQB:PTUUF) reporting earnings?

A

Purepoint Uranium Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Purepoint Uranium Group (PTUUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Purepoint Uranium Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Purepoint Uranium Group (PTUUF) operate in?

A

Purepoint Uranium Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.