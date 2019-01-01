QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.52 - 17.44
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.15
EPS
0.12
Shares
843.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Petro Rio SA is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Brazil and abroad. The company is engaged in hydrocarbon production in the Polvo field. Petro Rio is active in one sole operating segment, which is oil and gas exploration and production in Brazil and overseas. It is also engaged in providing consulting services and research projects for environmental, oil, natural gas and mining, providing professional consulting services to companies in the areas of collection, chemical analyses (organic and inorganic) and interpreting data from geological, geochemical, geophysical surveys, and remote sensing for these data as well as consulting services for foreign trade. Key revenue is derived from abroad operations.

Petro Rio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petro Rio (PTRRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petro Rio (OTCPK: PTRRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petro Rio's (PTRRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petro Rio.

Q

What is the target price for Petro Rio (PTRRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petro Rio

Q

Current Stock Price for Petro Rio (PTRRY)?

A

The stock price for Petro Rio (OTCPK: PTRRY) is $3.52 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 19:55:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petro Rio (PTRRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petro Rio.

Q

When is Petro Rio (OTCPK:PTRRY) reporting earnings?

A

Petro Rio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petro Rio (PTRRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petro Rio.

Q

What sector and industry does Petro Rio (PTRRY) operate in?

A

Petro Rio is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.