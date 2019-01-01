Petro Rio SA is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Brazil and abroad. The company is engaged in hydrocarbon production in the Polvo field. Petro Rio is active in one sole operating segment, which is oil and gas exploration and production in Brazil and overseas. It is also engaged in providing consulting services and research projects for environmental, oil, natural gas and mining, providing professional consulting services to companies in the areas of collection, chemical analyses (organic and inorganic) and interpreting data from geological, geochemical, geophysical surveys, and remote sensing for these data as well as consulting services for foreign trade. Key revenue is derived from abroad operations.