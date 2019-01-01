PT Vale Indonesia Tbk is primarily engaged in nickel mining and processing in Indonesia. The company produces nickel in matte from lateritic ores at its integrated mining and processing facilities near Sorowako, Indonesia. The finished nickel product represents what is known in the industry as "primary nickel," meaning nickel produced principally from nickel ores, as opposed to "secondary" nickel, which is recovered from recycled metal which contains nickel. The majority of global nickel is used for stainless steel production.