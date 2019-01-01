QQQ
Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS: PTLC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF's (PTLC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)?

A

The stock price for Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS: PTLC) is $37.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2017.

Q

When is Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) reporting earnings?

A

Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) operate in?

A

Pacer Fund Trust Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.