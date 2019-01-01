QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
PT Solusi Bangun Indonesia Tbk is a building materials company. The company is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and ready-mixed concrete in three primary segments: Cement, Ready-Mix (RMX) Concrete and Aggregate quarry, and Other construction services.

Solusi Bangun Indonesia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solusi Bangun Indonesia (PTHIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solusi Bangun Indonesia (OTCPK: PTHIY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Solusi Bangun Indonesia's (PTHIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solusi Bangun Indonesia.

Q

What is the target price for Solusi Bangun Indonesia (PTHIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solusi Bangun Indonesia

Q

Current Stock Price for Solusi Bangun Indonesia (PTHIY)?

A

The stock price for Solusi Bangun Indonesia (OTCPK: PTHIY) is $5.93 last updated Thu Sep 30 2021 16:04:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solusi Bangun Indonesia (PTHIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 31, 2012.

Q

When is Solusi Bangun Indonesia (OTCPK:PTHIY) reporting earnings?

A

Solusi Bangun Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solusi Bangun Indonesia (PTHIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solusi Bangun Indonesia.

Q

What sector and industry does Solusi Bangun Indonesia (PTHIY) operate in?

A

Solusi Bangun Indonesia is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.