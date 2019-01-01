QQQ
PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Exploration for and production of oil and gas; Services; Power; Trading and Holding and related operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Exploration for and production of the oil and gas segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Indonesia.

Medco Energi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medco Energi (PTGIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medco Energi (OTCPK: PTGIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medco Energi's (PTGIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medco Energi.

Q

What is the target price for Medco Energi (PTGIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medco Energi

Q

Current Stock Price for Medco Energi (PTGIF)?

A

The stock price for Medco Energi (OTCPK: PTGIF) is $0.06 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 14:40:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medco Energi (PTGIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medco Energi.

Q

When is Medco Energi (OTCPK:PTGIF) reporting earnings?

A

Medco Energi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medco Energi (PTGIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medco Energi.

Q

What sector and industry does Medco Energi (PTGIF) operate in?

A

Medco Energi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.