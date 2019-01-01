QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 27, 2021, 2:06PM
PTA Holdings Inc is a United States based holding company engaged in business activities of interstate trucking, refrigerated trucking, and providing logistics service.

Analyst Ratings

PTA Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PTA Holdings (PTAH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PTA Holdings (OTCEM: PTAH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PTA Holdings's (PTAH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PTA Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for PTA Holdings (PTAH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PTA Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for PTA Holdings (PTAH)?

A

The stock price for PTA Holdings (OTCEM: PTAH) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:31:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PTA Holdings (PTAH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PTA Holdings.

Q

When is PTA Holdings (OTCEM:PTAH) reporting earnings?

A

PTA Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PTA Holdings (PTAH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PTA Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does PTA Holdings (PTAH) operate in?

A

PTA Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.