Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.57 - 0.67
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
425.96
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk cultivates oil palm plantations and operates several oil palm mills and refineries in Southeast Asia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernel oil from its own plantations. Additionally, it purchases products harvested from oil palm trees from smaller third parties in communities surrounding its own plantations. The oils and products harvested are shipped to oil mills and refineries as the company can generate multiple uses from a single plant. Astra Agro Lestari has established marketing offices to help export its refined product to various regions located throughout Asia. It has implemented mechanization, automation, and a water management system to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.

Astra Agro Lestari Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Astra Agro Lestari (PTABF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astra Agro Lestari (OTCPK: PTABF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Astra Agro Lestari's (PTABF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Astra Agro Lestari.

Q

What is the target price for Astra Agro Lestari (PTABF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Astra Agro Lestari

Q

Current Stock Price for Astra Agro Lestari (PTABF)?

A

The stock price for Astra Agro Lestari (OTCPK: PTABF) is $0.57 last updated Wed Sep 01 2021 15:02:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astra Agro Lestari (PTABF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Astra Agro Lestari.

Q

When is Astra Agro Lestari (OTCPK:PTABF) reporting earnings?

A

Astra Agro Lestari does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Astra Agro Lestari (PTABF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astra Agro Lestari.

Q

What sector and industry does Astra Agro Lestari (PTABF) operate in?

A

Astra Agro Lestari is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.