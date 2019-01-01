QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Principal Solar Inc is a renewable energy company. It buys, owns, and operates solar power projects. Power generated by the Company can be sold to the power grid through traditional utility companies under long-term fixed or escalating price power purchase agreements. In this instance, the buyer agrees to take all power produced by the Company for the period of the PPA, generally 10-20 years.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Principal Solar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Principal Solar (PSWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Principal Solar (OTCPK: PSWW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Principal Solar's (PSWW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Principal Solar.

Q

What is the target price for Principal Solar (PSWW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Principal Solar

Q

Current Stock Price for Principal Solar (PSWW)?

A

The stock price for Principal Solar (OTCPK: PSWW) is $0.0146 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Principal Solar (PSWW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Principal Solar.

Q

When is Principal Solar (OTCPK:PSWW) reporting earnings?

A

Principal Solar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Principal Solar (PSWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Principal Solar.

Q

What sector and industry does Principal Solar (PSWW) operate in?

A

Principal Solar is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.