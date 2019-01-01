QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 2.25
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
35.1
EPS
0.01
Shares
7.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
PASSUR Aerospace Inc is engaged in digital operational excellence, providing predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry, to improve the operational performance and cash flow of airlines and the airports where they operate. The company's information solutions are used at five North American airlines; by airlines in Europe; by more than 60 airport customers (used at the top 30 North American airports); by more than 100 business aviation organizations; and by the US government.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PASSUR Aerospace Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PASSUR Aerospace (OTCPK: PSSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PASSUR Aerospace's (PSSR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PASSUR Aerospace.

Q

What is the target price for PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PASSUR Aerospace

Q

Current Stock Price for PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR)?

A

The stock price for PASSUR Aerospace (OTCPK: PSSR) is $0.351 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PASSUR Aerospace.

Q

When is PASSUR Aerospace (OTCPK:PSSR) reporting earnings?

A

PASSUR Aerospace does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PASSUR Aerospace.

Q

What sector and industry does PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR) operate in?

A

PASSUR Aerospace is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.