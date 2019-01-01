QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
3Power Energy Group Inc is a holding company. It sells electricity generated by solar, wind, hydro, biomass and other renewable energy resources and also develops, builds and operates power plants based on these technologies as well as develops hydro-electric projects, owning and operating energy projects in the hydro, wind and solar power sectors in Albania. Its projects include the hydro-electrical project of Shala river in Albania.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

3Power Energy Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 3Power Energy Group (PSPW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 3Power Energy Group (OTCEM: PSPW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 3Power Energy Group's (PSPW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 3Power Energy Group.

Q

What is the target price for 3Power Energy Group (PSPW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 3Power Energy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for 3Power Energy Group (PSPW)?

A

The stock price for 3Power Energy Group (OTCEM: PSPW) is $0.03 last updated Tue Oct 19 2021 18:57:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 3Power Energy Group (PSPW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 3Power Energy Group.

Q

When is 3Power Energy Group (OTCEM:PSPW) reporting earnings?

A

3Power Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 3Power Energy Group (PSPW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 3Power Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does 3Power Energy Group (PSPW) operate in?

A

3Power Energy Group is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.