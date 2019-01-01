Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp is primarily in the business of repair power wheelchairs and scooters, which are classified as durable medical equipment (DME) products and reimbursable by healthcare insurance providers. It has various contracts with state and governmental insurance providers, among others. These contracts provide the company with the right to sell and repair DME and its health care insurance contracts allow it the ability to service patients nationally. The group currently has its presence of repair facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada, Rancho-Cucamonga, and Anaheim, California.