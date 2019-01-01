QQQ
Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp is primarily in the business of repair power wheelchairs and scooters, which are classified as durable medical equipment (DME) products and reimbursable by healthcare insurance providers. It has various contracts with state and governmental insurance providers, among others. These contracts provide the company with the right to sell and repair DME and its health care insurance contracts allow it the ability to service patients nationally. The group currently has its presence of repair facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada, Rancho-Cucamonga, and Anaheim, California.

Proto Script Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Proto Script Pharma (PSCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Proto Script Pharma (OTCEM: PSCR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Proto Script Pharma's (PSCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Proto Script Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Proto Script Pharma (PSCR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Proto Script Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Proto Script Pharma (PSCR)?

A

The stock price for Proto Script Pharma (OTCEM: PSCR) is $0.0012 last updated Mon Sep 13 2021 18:16:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Proto Script Pharma (PSCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Proto Script Pharma.

Q

When is Proto Script Pharma (OTCEM:PSCR) reporting earnings?

A

Proto Script Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Proto Script Pharma (PSCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Proto Script Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Proto Script Pharma (PSCR) operate in?

A

Proto Script Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.