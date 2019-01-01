QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
606.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
31.6M
Outstanding
Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd is a resource exploration company. It is primarily engaged in the business activity of acquiring and exploring resource properties in Canada. The organization is focused on Kena and Daylight Gold project which is in the Nelson area of British Columbia, Canada. Its projects also include the Manto Negro Copper Project. The company operates in Canada and Mexico.

Boundary Gold and Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Boundary Gold and Copper (PRZFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boundary Gold and Copper (OTCPK: PRZFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Boundary Gold and Copper's (PRZFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boundary Gold and Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Boundary Gold and Copper (PRZFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boundary Gold and Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Boundary Gold and Copper (PRZFF)?

A

The stock price for Boundary Gold and Copper (OTCPK: PRZFF) is $0.0192 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:34:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boundary Gold and Copper (PRZFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boundary Gold and Copper.

Q

When is Boundary Gold and Copper (OTCPK:PRZFF) reporting earnings?

A

Boundary Gold and Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boundary Gold and Copper (PRZFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boundary Gold and Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Boundary Gold and Copper (PRZFF) operate in?

A

Boundary Gold and Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.