Prysmian SpA is an Italian manufacturer of electric power transmission and telecommunications cables and systems. Its business is organized in three segments--Projects, which focuses on the execution of underground and submarine cable projects; Energy Products, which provides power distribution, and industrial and network components; and Telecom, which makes cable systems and connectivity products. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions, with the rest coming from North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions.