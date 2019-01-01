QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
PreVu Inc is a retailer of leather outerwear, accessories and apparel in the United States. The company's products include men's and women's fashion leather jackets, handbags and other accessories.

Analyst Ratings

PreVu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PreVu (PRVU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PreVu (OTCEM: PRVU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PreVu's (PRVU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PreVu.

Q

What is the target price for PreVu (PRVU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PreVu

Q

Current Stock Price for PreVu (PRVU)?

A

The stock price for PreVu (OTCEM: PRVU) is $0.0005 last updated Mon Nov 08 2021 17:41:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PreVu (PRVU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PreVu.

Q

When is PreVu (OTCEM:PRVU) reporting earnings?

A

PreVu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PreVu (PRVU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PreVu.

Q

What sector and industry does PreVu (PRVU) operate in?

A

PreVu is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.