Top 3 Energy Stocks That May Explode This Month

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

On Dec. 12, Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar maintained Delek US with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $45 to $51. The company's stock fell around 23% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $11.02.

RSI Value: 24

24 DK Price Action: Shares of Delek US Holdings fell 0.9% to close at $29.66 on Wednesday.

Shares of Delek US Holdings fell 0.9% to close at $29.66 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 89.36 Momentum score.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE:PARR)

On Dec. 22, Par Pacific announced its 2026 capital expenditure and turnaround outlay guidance with a range of $190 million to $220 million. The company's stock fell around 24% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $11.86.

RSI Value: 27.9

27.9 PARR Price Action: Shares of Par Pacific fell 1.1% to close at $35.14 on Wednesday.

Shares of Par Pacific fell 1.1% to close at $35.14 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in PARR stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

On Aug. 13, PermRock Royalty Trust posted second-quarter earnings of 10 cents per share, down from 11 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company's stock fell around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.73.

RSI Value: 13.6

13.6 PRT Price Action: Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust fell 4.6% to close at $2.79 on Wednesday.

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust fell 4.6% to close at $2.79 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s newsfeed feature notified investors of recent news related to PRT stock.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock