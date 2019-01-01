Providence Gold Mines Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the exploration and evaluation of its gold mineral property located in California, US. The company holds an interest in Tuolumne properties. Tuolumne Property includes six parcels and thirteen 20-acre mining claims. The company is organized into business units based on exploration and evaluation assets and has one reportable operating segment spread across two geographic locations, being that of Acquisition and exploration and evaluation in Canada and the United States.