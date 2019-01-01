Prospect Ridge Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in North America. The company's material property is the Galinee Project, consisting of 15 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 839.45 hectares in the province of Quebec. It also holds interest in Holy Grail Property that is located 10km north of Terrace, BC; and currently covers approximately 70,000 Hectares, bordering the historical Golden Triangle.