QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.27 - 0.29
Vol / Avg.
90.9K/43.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 2.27
Mkt Cap
14.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.27
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
48.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in North America. The company's material property is the Galinee Project, consisting of 15 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 839.45 hectares in the province of Quebec. It also holds interest in Holy Grail Property that is located 10km north of Terrace, BC; and currently covers approximately 70,000 Hectares, bordering the historical Golden Triangle.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prospect Ridge Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prospect Ridge Resources (PRRSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prospect Ridge Resources (OTCQB: PRRSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prospect Ridge Resources's (PRRSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prospect Ridge Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Prospect Ridge Resources (PRRSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prospect Ridge Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Prospect Ridge Resources (PRRSF)?

A

The stock price for Prospect Ridge Resources (OTCQB: PRRSF) is $0.2913 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:32:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prospect Ridge Resources (PRRSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prospect Ridge Resources.

Q

When is Prospect Ridge Resources (OTCQB:PRRSF) reporting earnings?

A

Prospect Ridge Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prospect Ridge Resources (PRRSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prospect Ridge Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Prospect Ridge Resources (PRRSF) operate in?

A

Prospect Ridge Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.