Range
7.22 - 7.22
Vol / Avg.
21.6K/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.07/0.90%
52 Wk
6.05 - 8.28
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
10.49
Open
7.22
P/E
11.84
Shares
171.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Premier Foods PLC is a food manufacturing company. It manufactures, processes, and distributes food products. The company's operating segment include Grocery and Sweet Treats. Grocery segment primarily sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment sells sweet ambient food products. It generates maximum revenue from the Grocery segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Other Europe and Rest of world. Some of the company brands include Ambrosia, Angel Delight, Atora, Batchelors, Be-Ro, Bird's, Bisto, Cadbury, Coffee Compliment, Homepride, and others.

Premier Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier Foods (PRRFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Foods (OTCPK: PRRFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Premier Foods's (PRRFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Premier Foods (PRRFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premier Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Foods (PRRFY)?

A

The stock price for Premier Foods (OTCPK: PRRFY) is $7.2197 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:36:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premier Foods (PRRFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Foods.

Q

When is Premier Foods (OTCPK:PRRFY) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier Foods (PRRFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Foods (PRRFY) operate in?

A

Premier Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.