Premier Foods PLC is a food manufacturing company. It manufactures, processes, and distributes food products. The company's operating segment include Grocery and Sweet Treats. Grocery segment primarily sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment sells sweet ambient food products. It generates maximum revenue from the Grocery segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Other Europe and Rest of world. Some of the company brands include Ambrosia, Angel Delight, Atora, Batchelors, Be-Ro, Bird's, Bisto, Cadbury, Coffee Compliment, Homepride, and others.