Range
1.48 - 1.5
Vol / Avg.
76.2K/30.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.99 - 1.85
Mkt Cap
206.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
138.6M
Outstanding
Probe Metals Inc is a metal exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Quebec. Its projects include Val-d'Or East, Detour Quebec, Casa-Cameron, and others.

Analyst Ratings

Probe Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Probe Metals (PROBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Probe Metals (OTCQB: PROBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Probe Metals's (PROBF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Probe Metals (PROBF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Probe Metals (PROBF)?

A

The stock price for Probe Metals (OTCQB: PROBF) is $1.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:12:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Probe Metals (PROBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Probe Metals.

Q

When is Probe Metals (OTCQB:PROBF) reporting earnings?

A

Probe Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Probe Metals (PROBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Probe Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Probe Metals (PROBF) operate in?

A

Probe Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.