Range
3.02 - 3.02
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/6.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.47 - 4.15
Mkt Cap
339.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
112.5M
Outstanding
Prime Mining Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties, primarily targeting high-value and specialty metals. The company's projects include Los Reyes; Magenta and others.

Prime Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prime Mining (PRMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prime Mining (OTCQB: PRMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prime Mining's (PRMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prime Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Prime Mining (PRMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prime Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Prime Mining (PRMNF)?

A

The stock price for Prime Mining (OTCQB: PRMNF) is $3.0185 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:33:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prime Mining (PRMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prime Mining.

Q

When is Prime Mining (OTCQB:PRMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Prime Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prime Mining (PRMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prime Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Prime Mining (PRMNF) operate in?

A

Prime Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.