ParkVida Group Inc. is developing a unique sustainable barefoot community in Loma Prieta, Dominican Republic on over 700 acres at the top of the Cordillera Central mountain range. The company intends to house the community in a full-service resort, villas, or condos, built for part-time or full-time residents. The resort will attract guests and provide opportunities for short-term stays. It also intends to offer villas and condos for sale to investors, friends, and families.

Analyst Ratings

ParkVida Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ParkVida Group (PRKV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ParkVida Group (OTCPK: PRKV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ParkVida Group's (PRKV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ParkVida Group.

Q

What is the target price for ParkVida Group (PRKV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ParkVida Group

Q

Current Stock Price for ParkVida Group (PRKV)?

A

The stock price for ParkVida Group (OTCPK: PRKV) is $0.036 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:44:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ParkVida Group (PRKV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ParkVida Group.

Q

When is ParkVida Group (OTCPK:PRKV) reporting earnings?

A

ParkVida Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ParkVida Group (PRKV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ParkVida Group.

Q

What sector and industry does ParkVida Group (PRKV) operate in?

A

ParkVida Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.