ParkVida Group Inc. is developing a unique sustainable barefoot community in Loma Prieta, Dominican Republic on over 700 acres at the top of the Cordillera Central mountain range. The company intends to house the community in a full-service resort, villas, or condos, built for part-time or full-time residents. The resort will attract guests and provide opportunities for short-term stays. It also intends to offer villas and condos for sale to investors, friends, and families.