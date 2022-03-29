Meghan Fort Takes On New Role As Chief Operating Officer Of Perfect Union

Perfect Union has promoted Meghan Fort to chief operating officer after serving as the company's senior vice president of retail.

"Meghan's passion for product and her years of system thinking have already translated into tangible benefits for the company," stated Denyelle Bruno, CEO of Perfect Union. "Giving her more runway to make an even bigger impact was a no brainer."

Since joining the Perfect Union team, Fort has supported management systems across the organization's retail markets. Her prior experience comes from a variety of retail industries, including serving as the VP of North American Retail at Farrow & Ball, where Fort grew sales by 50% over a 3-year period. With stops along the way at Burberry BBRYF, Vineyard Vines, PRADA PRDSF and Ralph Lauren RL, Fort held roles ranging from store management, human resources and product development.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue growing with Perfect Union and look forward to the ability to work closely with the leadership team to ensure that we are creating the best cannabis experience possible," said the new COO.

As Perfect Union's chief operating officer, Fort will oversee the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of Perfect Union as a whole. Her retail experience and strong leadership background provide her with the skills that will aid in her new role.

