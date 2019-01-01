QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pure Global Cannabis Inc is a growth-oriented life science cannabis company led by experienced pharma-industry, horticultural and supply chain experts.

Analyst Ratings

Pure Global Cannabis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pure Global Cannabis (PRCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pure Global Cannabis (OTCEM: PRCNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pure Global Cannabis's (PRCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pure Global Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for Pure Global Cannabis (PRCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pure Global Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for Pure Global Cannabis (PRCNF)?

A

The stock price for Pure Global Cannabis (OTCEM: PRCNF) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 14:31:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pure Global Cannabis (PRCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pure Global Cannabis.

Q

When is Pure Global Cannabis (OTCEM:PRCNF) reporting earnings?

A

Pure Global Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pure Global Cannabis (PRCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pure Global Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does Pure Global Cannabis (PRCNF) operate in?

A

Pure Global Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.