QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
PacifiCorp is a regulated electric utility company. It is principally engaged in the business of generating, transmitting, distributing and selling electricity. The company serves retail electric customers in portions of Utah, Oregon, Wyoming, Washington, Idaho, and California. It aids various industries including agriculture, manufacturing, forest products, food processing, technology, government and primary metals. In addition, the company buys and sells electricity on the wholesale market with other utilities, energy marketing companies, financial institutions, and other market participants. The company earns its revenue through the sale of electricity and natural gas and other services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PacifiCorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PacifiCorp (PPWLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PacifiCorp (OTCPK: PPWLM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PacifiCorp's (PPWLM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PacifiCorp.

Q

What is the target price for PacifiCorp (PPWLM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PacifiCorp

Q

Current Stock Price for PacifiCorp (PPWLM)?

A

The stock price for PacifiCorp (OTCPK: PPWLM) is $140.0001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:08:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PacifiCorp (PPWLM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.

Q

When is PacifiCorp (OTCPK:PPWLM) reporting earnings?

A

PacifiCorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PacifiCorp (PPWLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PacifiCorp.

Q

What sector and industry does PacifiCorp (PPWLM) operate in?

A

PacifiCorp is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.