|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (ARCA: PPTY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF.
There is no analysis for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF
The stock price for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (ARCA: PPTY) is $35.4799 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:28:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2018.
U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF.
U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.