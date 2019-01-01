QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (ARCA: PPTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF's (PPTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF.

Q

What is the target price for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY)?

A

The stock price for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (ARCA: PPTY) is $35.4799 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:28:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2018.

Q

When is U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (ARCA:PPTY) reporting earnings?

A

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) operate in?

A

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.