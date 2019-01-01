QQQ
Range
15.83 - 15.83
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.87 - 48.81
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.83
P/E
36.42
EPS
20.13
Shares
129.8M
Outstanding
PeptiDream Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the research and development of new pharmaceutical candidates. It discovers constrained peptides, small molecules, and peptide-drug conjugate therapeutics using its Peptide Discovery Platform System. The company aspires to be a leader in drug discovery and development to address unmet medical needs and improve the quality of life of patients worldwide.

PeptiDream Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PeptiDream (PPTDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PeptiDream (OTCPK: PPTDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PeptiDream's (PPTDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PeptiDream.

Q

What is the target price for PeptiDream (PPTDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PeptiDream

Q

Current Stock Price for PeptiDream (PPTDF)?

A

The stock price for PeptiDream (OTCPK: PPTDF) is $15.825 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:26:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PeptiDream (PPTDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PeptiDream.

Q

When is PeptiDream (OTCPK:PPTDF) reporting earnings?

A

PeptiDream does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PeptiDream (PPTDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PeptiDream.

Q

What sector and industry does PeptiDream (PPTDF) operate in?

A

PeptiDream is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.