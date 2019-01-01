QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Premier Power Renewable Energy Inc operates in energy sector. The company through its subsidiaries, is a developer, designer, and integrator of solar energy solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in North America and Spain.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Premier Power Renewable Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier Power Renewable (PPRW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Power Renewable (OTCEM: PPRW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Premier Power Renewable's (PPRW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier Power Renewable.

Q

What is the target price for Premier Power Renewable (PPRW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premier Power Renewable

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Power Renewable (PPRW)?

A

The stock price for Premier Power Renewable (OTCEM: PPRW) is $0.02 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:08:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premier Power Renewable (PPRW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Power Renewable.

Q

When is Premier Power Renewable (OTCEM:PPRW) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Power Renewable does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier Power Renewable (PPRW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Power Renewable.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Power Renewable (PPRW) operate in?

A

Premier Power Renewable is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.