PPC Ltd is a South Africa-based company that supplies cement and other related products in South Africa and several other African countries. Its production facilities span across South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the South Africa domestic market, where it marketed its cement products under the brand names of OPC, SureRoad, IDM Best Build, Castle, and Spar Build-It. It also distributes cement products in Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, and Ethiopia under the brands of OPC, Unicem, Botcem, and Surebuild PMC.