Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 0.74
Mkt Cap
476.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.73
EPS
0
Shares
754.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
PPC Ltd is a South Africa-based company that supplies cement and other related products in South Africa and several other African countries. Its production facilities span across South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the South Africa domestic market, where it marketed its cement products under the brand names of OPC, SureRoad, IDM Best Build, Castle, and Spar Build-It. It also distributes cement products in Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, and Ethiopia under the brands of OPC, Unicem, Botcem, and Surebuild PMC.

PPC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PPC (PPCLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PPC (OTCPK: PPCLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PPC's (PPCLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PPC.

Q

What is the target price for PPC (PPCLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PPC

Q

Current Stock Price for PPC (PPCLY)?

A

The stock price for PPC (OTCPK: PPCLY) is $0.632 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 15:36:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PPC (PPCLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PPC.

Q

When is PPC (OTCPK:PPCLY) reporting earnings?

A

PPC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PPC (PPCLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PPC.

Q

What sector and industry does PPC (PPCLY) operate in?

A

PPC is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.