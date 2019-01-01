QQQ
Range
25.7 - 26.21
Vol / Avg.
2.3K/4.6K
Div / Yield
1.46/5.57%
52 Wk
18.9 - 27.1
Mkt Cap
23.3B
Payout Ratio
34.77
Open
25.96
P/E
6.12
Shares
889.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Insurance
PICC P&C is China's largest nonlife insurer, commanding about 33% market share in the country. It was founded by the People's Bank of China in 1949. The company is a flagship subsidiary of the PICC Group, a state-owned insurance group, which owns 69% of PICC P&C. The company offers a wide range of nonlife insurance products, including auto, commercial property, liability, credit and surety bond, accidents and health, energy and aerospace, and agricultural insurance.

PICC Property & Casualty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PICC Property & Casualty (PPCCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PICC Property & Casualty (OTCPK: PPCCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PICC Property & Casualty's (PPCCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PICC Property & Casualty.

Q

What is the target price for PICC Property & Casualty (PPCCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PICC Property & Casualty

Q

Current Stock Price for PICC Property & Casualty (PPCCY)?

A

The stock price for PICC Property & Casualty (OTCPK: PPCCY) is $26.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:27:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PICC Property & Casualty (PPCCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 5, 2012.

Q

When is PICC Property & Casualty (OTCPK:PPCCY) reporting earnings?

A

PICC Property & Casualty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PICC Property & Casualty (PPCCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PICC Property & Casualty.

Q

What sector and industry does PICC Property & Casualty (PPCCY) operate in?

A

PICC Property & Casualty is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.