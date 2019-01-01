QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pick N Pay Stores Ltd is a South African multiformat and multichannel retailer. The company operates in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Mozambique, Mauritius, Swaziland, and Lesotho. The company offers food and groceries, clothing, general merchandise, and services across multiple store formats, both franchised and owned. The customer base is mainly represented by the middle-income South African consumer. The portfolio of stores is composed of supermarkets, hypermarkets, local shops, express shops, clothing shops, liquor stores, pharmacies, and an Internet shopping platform.

Pick N Pay Stores Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pick N Pay Stores (PPASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pick N Pay Stores (OTCPK: PPASF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pick N Pay Stores's (PPASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pick N Pay Stores.

Q

What is the target price for Pick N Pay Stores (PPASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pick N Pay Stores

Q

Current Stock Price for Pick N Pay Stores (PPASF)?

A

The stock price for Pick N Pay Stores (OTCPK: PPASF) is $4.17 last updated Wed Nov 03 2021 19:49:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pick N Pay Stores (PPASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pick N Pay Stores.

Q

When is Pick N Pay Stores (OTCPK:PPASF) reporting earnings?

A

Pick N Pay Stores does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pick N Pay Stores (PPASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pick N Pay Stores.

Q

What sector and industry does Pick N Pay Stores (PPASF) operate in?

A

Pick N Pay Stores is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.