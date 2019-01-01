QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Positron Corp is a US-based nuclear medicine healthcare company. It operates in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging - the gold standard diagnostic test in nuclear cardiology. The cardiac PET is the superior method in diagnostic nuclear imaging for the detection of coronary artery disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. It offers Positron Emission Tomography imaging system, clinical and support services, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotope processing and production. Based on product lines, manufacturing processes, marketing and management of businesses, it operates through medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals segments. The company derives revenues from the sale of medical equipment products, maintenance contracts, and service revenues.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Positron Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Positron (POSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Positron (OTCPK: POSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Positron's (POSC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Positron.

Q

What is the target price for Positron (POSC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Positron

Q

Current Stock Price for Positron (POSC)?

A

The stock price for Positron (OTCPK: POSC) is $1.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:27:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Positron (POSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Positron.

Q

When is Positron (OTCPK:POSC) reporting earnings?

A

Positron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Positron (POSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Positron.

Q

What sector and industry does Positron (POSC) operate in?

A

Positron is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.