Positron Corp is a US-based nuclear medicine healthcare company. It operates in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging - the gold standard diagnostic test in nuclear cardiology. The cardiac PET is the superior method in diagnostic nuclear imaging for the detection of coronary artery disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. It offers Positron Emission Tomography imaging system, clinical and support services, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotope processing and production. Based on product lines, manufacturing processes, marketing and management of businesses, it operates through medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals segments. The company derives revenues from the sale of medical equipment products, maintenance contracts, and service revenues.