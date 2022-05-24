Panoro Minerals Names Michael Malana As Finance Chief

Panoro Minerals Ltd. PML POROF has appointed Michael Malana as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2022.

Malana has over 20 years of experience and has held senior financial executive positions across several industries, including natural resources, biotechnology, and manufacturing.

Michael takes over the CFO position from Shannon Ross as she moves into retirement.

The company recently announced that it had commenced a drilling program at the Cotabambas Project, Peru.

Panoro is a uniquely positioned Peru-focused copper development company.

Price Action: PML shares are trading higher by 7.41% at C$0.14 on TSXV and POROF higher by 10% at $0.11 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo Via Company