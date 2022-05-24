QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Panoro Minerals Names Michael Malana As Finance Chief

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 3:10 PM | 1 min read

Panoro Minerals Ltd. PML POROF has appointed Michael Malana as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2022.

Malana has over 20 years of experience and has held senior financial executive positions across several industries, including natural resources, biotechnology, and manufacturing.

Michael takes over the CFO position from Shannon Ross as she moves into retirement. 

The company recently announced that it had commenced a drilling program at the Cotabambas Project, Peru.

Panoro is a uniquely positioned Peru-focused copper development company.

Price Action: PML shares are trading higher by 7.41% at C$0.14 on TSXV and POROF higher by 10% at $0.11 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CanadaNewsPenny StocksManagement