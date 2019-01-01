The Navigator Co SA produces and sells pulp, paper, and energy. The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The market pulp segment, which sells pulp paper to international paper producers. The UWF segment, which sells paper through retail stores (B2C) and commercial distribution (B2B). Tissue segment, which sells tissue paper for private label to national and international retail chains. The other segment operates under the sales of cork and pine wood to third parties. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.