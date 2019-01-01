QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.54 - 3.54
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.7 - 3.7
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.54
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
711.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
The Navigator Co SA produces and sells pulp, paper, and energy. The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The market pulp segment, which sells pulp paper to international paper producers. The UWF segment, which sells paper through retail stores (B2C) and commercial distribution (B2B). Tissue segment, which sells tissue paper for private label to national and international retail chains. The other segment operates under the sales of cork and pine wood to third parties. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Navigator Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Navigator Co (POELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Navigator Co (OTCPK: POELF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Navigator Co's (POELF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Navigator Co.

Q

What is the target price for Navigator Co (POELF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Navigator Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Navigator Co (POELF)?

A

The stock price for Navigator Co (OTCPK: POELF) is $3.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:57:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Navigator Co (POELF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Navigator Co.

Q

When is Navigator Co (OTCPK:POELF) reporting earnings?

A

Navigator Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Navigator Co (POELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Navigator Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Navigator Co (POELF) operate in?

A

Navigator Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.