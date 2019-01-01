QQQ
Range
95.25 - 102
Vol / Avg.
5.4K/3.3K
Div / Yield
2.61/2.45%
52 Wk
77.65 - 126.55
Mkt Cap
31.2B
Payout Ratio
12.36
Open
99.5
P/E
5.26
EPS
2.73
Shares
306.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:30AM
Porsche Automobil Holding SE is an automotive holdings company. The company's core investment is a controlling stake in Volkswagen AG. Through this stake, Porsche SE has an interest in passenger and luxury car manufacturers which include Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche; motorcycles under the Ducati brand name; and commercial vehicles under Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, and MAN. In addition to the automobile manufacturers, this core investment provides Porsche Automobil exposure to the Volkswagen Financial Services financing business. Porsche SE also has a minority stake in technology company INRIX, a company that provides connected-car services and real-time traffic information.

Porsche Automobil Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Porsche Automobil Holding (POAHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Porsche Automobil Holding (OTCPK: POAHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Porsche Automobil Holding's (POAHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Porsche Automobil Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Porsche Automobil Holding (POAHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Porsche Automobil Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Porsche Automobil Holding (POAHF)?

A

The stock price for Porsche Automobil Holding (OTCPK: POAHF) is $102 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Porsche Automobil Holding (POAHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Porsche Automobil Holding.

Q

When is Porsche Automobil Holding (OTCPK:POAHF) reporting earnings?

A

Porsche Automobil Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Porsche Automobil Holding (POAHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Porsche Automobil Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Porsche Automobil Holding (POAHF) operate in?

A

Porsche Automobil Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.