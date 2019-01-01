QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Poynt Corp is a global leader in the mobile local search and advertising space. Its award winning GPS-based search and ad platform, Poynt, is available on smartphones and tablets in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, India and soon in China.

Poynt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Poynt (PNYTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Poynt (OTCEM: PNYTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Poynt's (PNYTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Poynt.

Q

What is the target price for Poynt (PNYTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Poynt

Q

Current Stock Price for Poynt (PNYTF)?

A

The stock price for Poynt (OTCEM: PNYTF) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Poynt (PNYTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Poynt.

Q

When is Poynt (OTCEM:PNYTF) reporting earnings?

A

Poynt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Poynt (PNYTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Poynt.

Q

What sector and industry does Poynt (PNYTF) operate in?

A

Poynt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.