Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.05
Shares
285M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Penta-Ocean Construction Co Ltd is mainly engaged in the construction and development business. It operates in various segments namely Civil engineering segment, Building construction segment, and Overseas segment. The company undertakes projects for port and harbor, airport, power station, dam and river work, bridge, road and tunnel, railway, industrial and logistics, recreational, commercial, residential, and educational, as well as medical, health, and welfare facilities. In addition, it is also engaged in shipbuilding, leasing business, insurance business and consulting business. Geographically, business activity of the group can be seen in Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally of which Japan region account for larger share of revenue.

Penta-Ocean Construction Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Penta-Ocean Construction (PNOCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Penta-Ocean Construction (OTCPK: PNOCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Penta-Ocean Construction's (PNOCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Penta-Ocean Construction.

Q

What is the target price for Penta-Ocean Construction (PNOCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Penta-Ocean Construction

Q

Current Stock Price for Penta-Ocean Construction (PNOCF)?

A

The stock price for Penta-Ocean Construction (OTCPK: PNOCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Penta-Ocean Construction (PNOCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Penta-Ocean Construction.

Q

When is Penta-Ocean Construction (OTCPK:PNOCF) reporting earnings?

A

Penta-Ocean Construction does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Penta-Ocean Construction (PNOCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Penta-Ocean Construction.

Q

What sector and industry does Penta-Ocean Construction (PNOCF) operate in?

A

Penta-Ocean Construction is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.