Penta-Ocean Construction Co Ltd is mainly engaged in the construction and development business. It operates in various segments namely Civil engineering segment, Building construction segment, and Overseas segment. The company undertakes projects for port and harbor, airport, power station, dam and river work, bridge, road and tunnel, railway, industrial and logistics, recreational, commercial, residential, and educational, as well as medical, health, and welfare facilities. In addition, it is also engaged in shipbuilding, leasing business, insurance business and consulting business. Geographically, business activity of the group can be seen in Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally of which Japan region account for larger share of revenue.