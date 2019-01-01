QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pengram Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties. Its business plan is to assemble a portfolio of mineral properties with gold potential and to engage in the exploration and development of those properties.

Pengram Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pengram (PNGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pengram (OTCEM: PNGM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pengram's (PNGM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pengram.

Q

What is the target price for Pengram (PNGM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pengram

Q

Current Stock Price for Pengram (PNGM)?

A

The stock price for Pengram (OTCEM: PNGM) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 19:01:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pengram (PNGM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pengram.

Q

When is Pengram (OTCEM:PNGM) reporting earnings?

A

Pengram does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pengram (PNGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pengram.

Q

What sector and industry does Pengram (PNGM) operate in?

A

Pengram is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.