There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Panglobal Brands Inc. with its subsidiary Mynk Corporation is engaged in the business of the design, production and sale of clothing and accessories.

Panglobal Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Panglobal Brands (PNGB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Panglobal Brands (OTCEM: PNGB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Panglobal Brands's (PNGB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Panglobal Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Panglobal Brands (PNGB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Panglobal Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Panglobal Brands (PNGB)?

A

The stock price for Panglobal Brands (OTCEM: PNGB) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 16:05:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Panglobal Brands (PNGB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Panglobal Brands.

Q

When is Panglobal Brands (OTCEM:PNGB) reporting earnings?

A

Panglobal Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Panglobal Brands (PNGB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Panglobal Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Panglobal Brands (PNGB) operate in?

A

Panglobal Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.