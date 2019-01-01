Pandox AB is an owner and operator of hotels, domiciled in Sweden. The company organises operations into two segments: Property Management and Operator activities. Property management, Pandox's core segment, owns hotels which are leased to hotel operators. The majority of company income is derived from the property management segment, with half of that earned domestically. The operator activities segment captures operations from hotels which Pandox both owns and operates. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Europe.