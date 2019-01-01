QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.73
Shares
183.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pandox AB is an owner and operator of hotels, domiciled in Sweden. The company organises operations into two segments: Property Management and Operator activities. Property management, Pandox's core segment, owns hotels which are leased to hotel operators. The majority of company income is derived from the property management segment, with half of that earned domestically. The operator activities segment captures operations from hotels which Pandox both owns and operates. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pandox Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pandox (PNDXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pandox (OTCPK: PNDXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pandox's (PNDXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pandox.

Q

What is the target price for Pandox (PNDXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pandox

Q

Current Stock Price for Pandox (PNDXF)?

A

The stock price for Pandox (OTCPK: PNDXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pandox (PNDXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pandox.

Q

When is Pandox (OTCPK:PNDXF) reporting earnings?

A

Pandox does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pandox (PNDXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pandox.

Q

What sector and industry does Pandox (PNDXF) operate in?

A

Pandox is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.