Galleon Gold Corp is principally engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties in Canada and the United States of America, containing nickel, platinum group elements (PGEs), copper, gold, silver and associated base and precious metals. It is focused on the exploration and development of the West Cache Gold Project located near Timmins Ontario and the Neal Gold project located in Idaho. The company operates in one segment being the acquisition, exploration and development of exploration and evaluation Properties.