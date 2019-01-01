QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/73.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
1.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
47.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Galleon Gold Corp is principally engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties in Canada and the United States of America, containing nickel, platinum group elements (PGEs), copper, gold, silver and associated base and precious metals. It is focused on the exploration and development of the West Cache Gold Project located near Timmins Ontario and the Neal Gold project located in Idaho. The company operates in one segment being the acquisition, exploration and development of exploration and evaluation Properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Galleon Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Galleon Gold (PNCKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galleon Gold (OTCPK: PNCKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galleon Gold's (PNCKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galleon Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Galleon Gold (PNCKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Galleon Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Galleon Gold (PNCKF)?

A

The stock price for Galleon Gold (OTCPK: PNCKF) is $0.0412 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:06:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galleon Gold (PNCKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galleon Gold.

Q

When is Galleon Gold (OTCPK:PNCKF) reporting earnings?

A

Galleon Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Galleon Gold (PNCKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galleon Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Galleon Gold (PNCKF) operate in?

A

Galleon Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.