Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
38.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
153.5M
Outstanding
Boab Metals Ltd is an Australian-based exploration company. The company is currently focused on advancing the Sorby Hills Lead-Silver-Zinc Joint Venture project in Western Australia. Geographically the firm operates in Australia and Columbia of which key revenue comes from Australia.

Boab Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Boab Metals (PMYLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boab Metals (OTCPK: PMYLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boab Metals's (PMYLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boab Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Boab Metals (PMYLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boab Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Boab Metals (PMYLF)?

A

The stock price for Boab Metals (OTCPK: PMYLF) is $0.25 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 14:33:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boab Metals (PMYLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boab Metals.

Q

When is Boab Metals (OTCPK:PMYLF) reporting earnings?

A

Boab Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boab Metals (PMYLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boab Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Boab Metals (PMYLF) operate in?

A

Boab Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.