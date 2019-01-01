Primaris REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of twenty-nine principal properties and several smaller properties that contain approximately 11.1 million SF of gross leaseable area .The properties are located in twenty-two markets in seven provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. As at December 31, 2010, the portfolio had a weighted average occupancy rate of 97.1% and was leased to more than 950 distinct tenants. In addition, no single tenant group represented more than 6.9% of the aggregate annualized minimum rent of the portfolio and only 17 tenant groups individually represented more than 1% of such annualized minimum rent.