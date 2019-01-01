|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Primaris REIT (OTC: PMREF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Primaris REIT.
There is no analysis for Primaris REIT
The stock price for Primaris REIT (OTC: PMREF) is $11.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:41:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Primaris REIT.
Primaris REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Primaris REIT.
Primaris REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.