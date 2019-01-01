QQQ
Primaris REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of twenty-nine principal properties and several smaller properties that contain approximately 11.1 million SF of gross leaseable area .The properties are located in twenty-two markets in seven provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. As at December 31, 2010, the portfolio had a weighted average occupancy rate of 97.1% and was leased to more than 950 distinct tenants. In addition, no single tenant group represented more than 6.9% of the aggregate annualized minimum rent of the portfolio and only 17 tenant groups individually represented more than 1% of such annualized minimum rent.

Analyst Ratings

Primaris REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Primaris REIT (PMREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Primaris REIT (OTC: PMREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Primaris REIT's (PMREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Primaris REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Primaris REIT (PMREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Primaris REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Primaris REIT (PMREF)?

A

The stock price for Primaris REIT (OTC: PMREF) is $11.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:41:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Primaris REIT (PMREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Primaris REIT.

Q

When is Primaris REIT (OTC:PMREF) reporting earnings?

A

Primaris REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Primaris REIT (PMREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Primaris REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Primaris REIT (PMREF) operate in?

A

Primaris REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.