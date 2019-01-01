QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 9.07
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
925.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Premier Oil PLC is a United Kingdom-based independent international oil and gas exploration and production firm. The company engages in the business of upstream oil and gas exploration and production. Its operations are located and managed in five business units; namely, the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the Rest of the World. A vast majority of its revenue is generated from the United Kingdom segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Premier Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier Oil (PMOIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Oil (OTCPK: PMOIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Premier Oil's (PMOIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Premier Oil (PMOIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premier Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Oil (PMOIF)?

A

The stock price for Premier Oil (OTCPK: PMOIF) is $4.951 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:13:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premier Oil (PMOIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Oil.

Q

When is Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier Oil (PMOIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Oil (PMOIF) operate in?

A

Premier Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.