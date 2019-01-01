QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.18/0.65%
52 Wk
17.92 - 29.98
Mkt Cap
86M
Payout Ratio
5.26
Open
-
P/E
10.34
EPS
0.56
Shares
3.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Prime Meridian Holding Co is the one-bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank. Its services portfolio includes mobile banking, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, Bank-to-Bank transfers, online banking, demand interest-bearing, and non-interest-bearing accounts, savings accounts, among others. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The majority of revenues are derived from interest income and fees on loans, interest, and dividends from investment securities, and service charge income generated from demand accounts, ATM fees and other services.

Prime Meridian Hldg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prime Meridian Hldg (PMHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prime Meridian Hldg (OTCQX: PMHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prime Meridian Hldg's (PMHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prime Meridian Hldg.

Q

What is the target price for Prime Meridian Hldg (PMHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prime Meridian Hldg

Q

Current Stock Price for Prime Meridian Hldg (PMHG)?

A

The stock price for Prime Meridian Hldg (OTCQX: PMHG) is $27.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:13:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prime Meridian Hldg (PMHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prime Meridian Hldg.

Q

When is Prime Meridian Hldg (OTCQX:PMHG) reporting earnings?

A

Prime Meridian Hldg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prime Meridian Hldg (PMHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prime Meridian Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does Prime Meridian Hldg (PMHG) operate in?

A

Prime Meridian Hldg is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.