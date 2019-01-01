Prime Meridian Holding Co is the one-bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank. Its services portfolio includes mobile banking, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, Bank-to-Bank transfers, online banking, demand interest-bearing, and non-interest-bearing accounts, savings accounts, among others. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The majority of revenues are derived from interest income and fees on loans, interest, and dividends from investment securities, and service charge income generated from demand accounts, ATM fees and other services.