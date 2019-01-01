PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is a departmental stores operator in Indonesia. Its portfolio of services comprises of sports equipment, fashion, food and beverages and lifestyle stores managed by over 100 brands like Zara, Lacoste, Adidas, Nike, Starbucks, and Domino's Pizza, Debenhams, Galeries, Lafayette and more. It operates in the following segment: Retail sales; Department stores; Cafe and restaurant; and Others. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Retail sales segment.