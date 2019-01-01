QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
1K/46.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
878.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-21
Shares
16.5B
Outstanding
PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is a departmental stores operator in Indonesia. Its portfolio of services comprises of sports equipment, fashion, food and beverages and lifestyle stores managed by over 100 brands like Zara, Lacoste, Adidas, Nike, Starbucks, and Domino's Pizza, Debenhams, Galeries, Lafayette and more. It operates in the following segment: Retail sales; Department stores; Cafe and restaurant; and Others. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Retail sales segment.

Mitra Adiperkasa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitra Adiperkasa (PMDKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitra Adiperkasa (OTCPK: PMDKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mitra Adiperkasa's (PMDKF) competitors?

A

Q

Who are Mitra Adiperkasa's (PMDKF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Mitra Adiperkasa (PMDKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitra Adiperkasa

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitra Adiperkasa (PMDKF)?

A

The stock price for Mitra Adiperkasa (OTCPK: PMDKF) is $0.0531 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitra Adiperkasa (PMDKF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

Does Mitra Adiperkasa (PMDKF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is Mitra Adiperkasa (OTCPK:PMDKF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

When is Mitra Adiperkasa (OTCPK:PMDKF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Mitra Adiperkasa (PMDKF) going to split?

A

Q

Is Mitra Adiperkasa (PMDKF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Mitra Adiperkasa (PMDKF) operate in?

A

Mitra Adiperkasa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.