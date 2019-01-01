QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Plasmatech Inc supplies surface treatment services and equipment based on low pressure microwave plasma and parylene coating technology. It offers a full line of plasma and parylene equipment as well as contract services. It primarily treats various materials such as polymers, metals, ceramics, glass and fabrics.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plasmatech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plasmatech (PMAH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plasmatech (OTCEM: PMAH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plasmatech's (PMAH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plasmatech.

Q

What is the target price for Plasmatech (PMAH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plasmatech

Q

Current Stock Price for Plasmatech (PMAH)?

A

The stock price for Plasmatech (OTCEM: PMAH) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 18:19:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plasmatech (PMAH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plasmatech.

Q

When is Plasmatech (OTCEM:PMAH) reporting earnings?

A

Plasmatech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plasmatech (PMAH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plasmatech.

Q

What sector and industry does Plasmatech (PMAH) operate in?

A

Plasmatech is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.